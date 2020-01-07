Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Hits $344,898.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $344,898.00 and approximately $1.11 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, LBank and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,828.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.01799396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.61 or 0.03013904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00581899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00716537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00061382 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

