Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 25,000 Shares

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 33.8% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

