AdHive Price Up 16.6% This Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One AdHive token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. AdHive has a market capitalization of $87,288.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdHive has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

