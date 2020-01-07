Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Charles M. Geschke Sells 16,764 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.39. 2,500,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,280. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $228.33 and a 1-year high of $334.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

