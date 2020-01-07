Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,972,000 after purchasing an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,051,000 after purchasing an additional 634,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,464,000 after purchasing an additional 479,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

