Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

A stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. 1,657,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

