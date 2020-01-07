AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.87) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

LON AJB traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 416 ($5.47). 95,945 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 55.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 413.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.98. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 234.05 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 482 ($6.34).

In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100,000 ($30,386,740.33). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.