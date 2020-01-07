Algorand Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Algorand has a market capitalization of $117.83 million and $42.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand's total supply is 3,038,249,961 coins and its circulating supply is 506,978,118 coins. Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

