ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

ALE traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.13. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $95,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 668.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190,329 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 115,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

