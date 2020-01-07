Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €225.00 ($261.63) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €232.21 ($270.02).

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €218.20 ($253.72). 905,810 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €218.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €212.87.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

