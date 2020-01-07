Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €242.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €242.00 ($281.40) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €232.21 ($270.02).

Shares of ALV opened at €219.85 ($255.64) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €218.56 and a 200 day moving average of €212.87. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

