AllSafe Market Cap Tops $171,529.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $171,529.00 and approximately $740.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

