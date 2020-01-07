Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $915,626.16 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Ann Mather sold 50 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,393.34. 1,502,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,335.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,402.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.