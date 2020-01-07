Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,259,501 shares of company stock valued at $206,721,526. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.34. 1,502,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,336.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,234.95. The stock has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,402.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

