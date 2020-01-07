Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is IBM Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,425.59.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,395.11. 1,716,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,303. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,403.50. The company has a market capitalization of $962.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,336.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,235.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

