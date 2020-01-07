Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.