Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. CLSA raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

Shares of ACH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,174. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.