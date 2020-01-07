Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $1,906.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,043,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,518.31 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,797.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,818.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

