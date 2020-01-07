Ambrosus Market Capitalization Reaches $2.05 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $590,090.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, RightBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00180469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.01362332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Mercatox, RightBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

