American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $96.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after acquiring an additional 348,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 31.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after acquiring an additional 926,783 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,955,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.