American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Sell”

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEP. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.69. 2,608,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after acquiring an additional 348,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 31.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after acquiring an additional 926,783 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,955,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

