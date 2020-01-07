American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.08% of American Finance Trust worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 95,298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 223,075 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFIN. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley began coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of AFIN stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 562,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

