AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 19,905 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,674. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,318,000 after buying an additional 2,719,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,617,000 after buying an additional 630,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,953,000 after buying an additional 389,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,087,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after buying an additional 200,638 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

