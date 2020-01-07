AMLT (AMLT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $324.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $324.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01396646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00120379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,291,076 tokens. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

AMLT Token Trading

AMLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid.

