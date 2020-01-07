Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. 686,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,490. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

