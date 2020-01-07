Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 7th (ACH, BAP, IART, NBL, NWPX, OIS, ONDK, OPRT, OUTKY, OXSQ)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 7th:

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the stock.

