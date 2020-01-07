Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 7th (888, APLS, BABA, BBIO, FTSV, ITT, MA, RDSA, SAGE, SIE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 7th:

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from to .

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by TH Capital from to .

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from to .

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from to . They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Moffett Nathanson from to . They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from to .

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Moffett Nathanson from to .

