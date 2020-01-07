Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th (888, AGR, AJB, AZN, BA, BAKK, BATS, BBOX, BKG, BLND)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 7th:

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 600 ($7.89).

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 820 ($10.79) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 710 ($9.34).

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

