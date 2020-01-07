Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 7th (ALE, BAND, BATRK, BBL, BCOR, BDN, BIOL, BOOT, BPRN, BRKS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 7th:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth.com, Inc. provides cloud-based communications platform for enterprises primarily in the United States. The Company offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, managed network and conferencing services. Bandwidth.com, Inc. is based in RALEIGH, United States. “

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering currently has C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering currently has C$9.50 price target on the stock.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

