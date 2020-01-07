AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Reaches $0.0001

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

