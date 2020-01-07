ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CFO Sells $39,433.56 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $51,159.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 2,232,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 2.16.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after acquiring an additional 279,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after buying an additional 789,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 976,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 999.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 1,500,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 409,501 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

