Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bitinka, ABCC and Bgogo. Ankr has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.05949520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Upbit, Bitinka, Bithumb, Binance DEX, Coinone, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, BitMax, IDEX, Bgogo, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Coinall, ABCC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

