Anoncoin Price Reaches $0.0273 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $57,525.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

