Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apache from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

APA traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 9,561,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Apache by 69.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 349,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 143,824 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the third quarter valued at $4,978,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Apache by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Apache by 8.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

