Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cooper Financial Group’s 8th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.34.

Apple stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.39. 27,211,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The company has a market cap of $1,325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

