Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.03.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $299.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $300.60. The company has a market cap of $1,321.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

