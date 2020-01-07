Arbidex (ABX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,732.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $105,732.00 and $16,548.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,353,495 tokens. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

Arbidex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

