Arepacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $39,429.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,845,917 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

