Ark Reaches One Day Volume of $632,808.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Ark has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $632,808.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001805 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Cryptomate.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,644,938 coins and its circulating supply is 117,330,676 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Binance, Upbit, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

