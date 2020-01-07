Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Ashford stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 1,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Ashford has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

