Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €18.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on G. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.34 ($20.16).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.