Assura (LON:AGR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

LON AGR opened at GBX 76.69 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.79. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 53 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

