AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,458.50 ($98.11).

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,643 ($100.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,491.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,097.51. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

