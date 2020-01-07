AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,621 ($100.25). 424,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,491.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,097.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion and a PE ratio of 47.81. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

