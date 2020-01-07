AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,643 ($100.54) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,491.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,097.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion and a PE ratio of 47.95.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

