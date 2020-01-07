Atomic Wallet Coin Market Cap Reaches $571,119.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $571,119.00 and $3,188.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,021,860 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

