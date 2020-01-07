Atonomi 1-Day Volume Tops $61.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $61,700.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.05900336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00027416 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036233 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

