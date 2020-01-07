Augur Reaches One Day Volume of $8.78 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Augur has a market capitalization of $106.72 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $9.70 or 0.00118834 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Zebpay, Koinex and GOPAX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01396646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00120379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, ChaoEX, Liqui, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bitsane, Gatecoin, Poloniex, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Kraken, LATOKEN, BitBay, GOPAX, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Koinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

