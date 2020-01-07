Aurora Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.51 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $1.20 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.26 or 0.05783985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

