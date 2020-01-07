Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Autoliv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.